Season 1

Mike and Eleven hit it off right away, but after Mike’s older sister, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), asks him if he likes his new friend, he quickly denies it. Later, however, Eleven puts her head on Mike’s shoulder after coming out of the homemade sensory deprivation tank, indicating that she has some tender feelings for him. He later invites her to move in with him and his family, promising that they won’t be like “brother and sister.” When he invites her to the upcoming Snow Ball, the two share an innocent kiss.