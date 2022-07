Season 3

As Mike and Eleven’s romance starts to get a bit more serious, Hopper becomes upset that they’re spending so much time together. The sheriff then threatens Mike so that he’ll stop spending time with her. After Mike complies and lies to El about why he’s avoiding her, she dumps him. They later reconcile after Mike admits that Hopper was behind the split. Before Eleven’s move to California, the two embrace before she tells him that she loves him.