Season 4 Part 1

After Eleven’s move to California, she stays in touch with Mike by writing letters. When he comes to visit, he discovers that she’s been lying about making friends. At one point, she accuses him of no longer loving her because he signs his letters, “From, Mike” instead of “Love, Mike.” Despite their disagreements, Mike still tries to warn her about possible dangers heading in her direction, promising to come find her after she gets taken by the government.