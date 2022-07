Season 4 Part 2

In the second installment, Eleven is saved by Mike and the California crew after escaping Dr. Brenner’s lab. Mike supports his girlfriend while she tries to help their friends in Hawkins, almost risking her own life in the process. Eleven gains the upper hand with Vecna thanks in part to Mike’s reassuring reminders that he truly loves her. At the end of the season, the couple return to Hawkins to face the next battle for their town.