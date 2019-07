Dustin and Suzie

Status: Long-distance love

Is Suzie the season’s MVP? She ultimately saved the day and she and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) had one of the best scenes of — yes, I‘m going to say it — the series with their duet over a ham radio. If any long distance relationship works, it better be this one. Or Suzie should move to Hawkins. I’m good with either.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.