A Glimpse at the Conclusion

Ahead of the second installment of season 4, Netflix shared a promo teasing a showdown between Eleven and Vecna. “It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now,” the season’s newest villain says in the clip, released in June 2022.

The trailer featured scenes of Hopper helping Murray and Joyce after his escape from a Russian labor camp. Robin and Steve are also seen with Nancy after Volume 1 ended with her falling under Vecna’s curse.