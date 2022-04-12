A War Is Coming

Netflix released the first trailer for season 4 in April 2022, and it looks like the Hawkins gang will need to start preparing for battle. “A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm,” Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) warns Eleven at one point. “I don’t know how to say this other than just to say it — without you, we can’t win this war.” The clip also teases a monster from the Upside Down, who appears to be some kind of hybrid Demogorgon, who states menacingly at the end of the trailer: “You have lost.” Meanwhile, Hopper is imprisoned in a Russian labor camp, determined to help in whatever way he can.

In addition to the otherworldly threats, the group will have to navigate the treacherous landscape of high school. Eleven and Will are in California while the rest of their friends are beginning to drift apart back in Indiana. Max, meanwhile, is dealing with the loss of her brother Billy — and what appears to be the development of new powers. With all that in store, it’s no wonder the streaming service decided to split season 4 into two installments.