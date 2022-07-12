Almost Permanent

After viewers watched Max almost die, the Duffer Brothers revealed they originally didn’t intend to have Eleven bring her best friend back to life. “[Max’s death] was discussed as a possibility,” Ross told Variety in July 2022. “For a while that is what was going to happen. But we ended up in this — we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be OK, we just don’t really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5.”

Matt, for his part, pointed out that the story was meant to have some of the characters fail in their journey. “We wanted them to actually lose. We wanted our characters to experience what that felt like. That was the big idea coming into Season 4, that they were going to lose. We were going to introduce Vecna and they were going to lose to him,” he added. “That sets our characters up for what will be the ultimate final confrontation with Vecna and with the Upside Down in Season 5.”