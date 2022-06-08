An Emotional Finale

During a June 2022 interview with TVLine, the Duffers revealed that volume 2 of the show’s fourth season “has a little bit of everything,” but warned it would be “extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.”

The brothers added that while Quinn’s depiction of the final two episodes being “a mad symphony of chaos” was “eloquent” and smart, things will feel “like a blockbuster spectacle.” “There is a lot of “time spent dealing with our characters,” they explained.

“Hopefully, it’s satisfying for people,” Matt said at the time. “I’ve stopped trying to predict how people are going to react because you never know.”