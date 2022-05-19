Stranger Things' Cast Is Worried Season 4 Is Too 'Disturbing' for Fans

Cause for Concern

In May 2022, several cast members admitted that they were worried about how some of the season 4 content would be received.

“I thought they’d have to tone it down,” Quinn, who plays newcomer Eddie, told E! News about the story lines. “I didn’t think they would commit to how gruesome it was on the page. But clearly they don’t care about young kids at all.”

Kerry also reflected on the show’s darker turn, saying, “Kids will be scared. Kids will have nightmares. If I was a kid and I watching this, it would be disturbing.”

Even though the actors didn’t specify what was concerning, Hawke noted that “the bone breaking” was not her favorite thing to watch from the upcoming season.