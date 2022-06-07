Character Regrets

During an interview in June 2022, the Duffer Brothers revealed that the chemistry between Chrissy and Eddie later made them question her death scene.

“We always have those moments. We shot the drug deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting.” Matt told TVLine.com at the time, before praising the duo for their onscreen connection. “It was just one of those fortunate scenes where we were able to have two cameras rolling capturing them simultaneously. Joe was doing a lot of stuff spontaneously, and we were getting these amazing reactions from Grace.”