Eleven’s Origin Will Be Explained

During a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown promised that the final episodes would have “lots of answers, lots of crying, lots of laughing.”

She continued, adding, “It’s the beginning of the end. We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that.”