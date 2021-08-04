Epic Return

Joe Keery and producer Shawn Levy teased what fans could look forward to as they start to wrap up filming for season 4.

“What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three,” Levy told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “The reason it has taken a minute is, yes, COVID [19] — COVID protocols that keep us safe but have slowed us down — but also, it is by far the most ambitious, epic, globe-spanning plot we have ever done.”

Keery, who had already finished filming his scenes for Steve Harrington, added that it will “be worth the wait.”