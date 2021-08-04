Expect the Unexpected

“I’m excited for people to see the season. We’ve been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID,” McLaughlin told Complex in July 2021. “I’m really excited for everyone to see the season. It’s definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Story lines are insane. It’s going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I’m talking about this, I’m thinking about what we’ve been filming and I’m just like, ‘Wow. No one knows what is to come.’ It’s insane.”