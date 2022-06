Getting Ready for Battle

In stills from Volume 2, which were released in June 2022, viewers were offered a glimpse at an intense moment between Max and Lucas. Another photo showed Eleven and Dr. Brenner sharing a conversation after she learns about Vecna’s true identity.

Fans also saw the California crew continue on their road trip to save Hawkins while Joyce, Hopper and Murray are joined by Dmitri after breaking out of the Russian labor camp.