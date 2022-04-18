Not for Kids

Now that the cast has gotten older, the Duffer brothers aren’t shying away from putting their characters in darker situations than ever before. “We thought that this was a good year to put them in a full-fledged Nightmare on Elm Street-esque horror film,” Ross told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022.

The duo also referenced Game of Thrones, both because season 4’s action is more intense, and the show’s geographical scope has gotten much larger. “You get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been,” Brown said of her arc. “This has definitely been the hardest season I’ve ever filmed. There have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see, for sure.”