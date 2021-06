Not the End

The Duffer brothers still see more seasons in the show’s future, confirming in August 2020 that the fourth chapter “won’t be the end.”

Matt told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” while Ross noted that the COVID-19 production pause gave them “a lot more time to work on the scripts.”