Suspicious Additions

In November 2020, Deadline revealed a handful of new actors who were joining the fourth season, including Robert Englund, who will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Jamie Campbell Bower was cast in the role of Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) will find a new best friend in Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco. The character is described as “a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.”

Little is known about Hawkins High’s official D&D club leader, Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, but the character may prove essential to solving the season’s mysteries.

Other new cast members include Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye and Nikola Djuricko.