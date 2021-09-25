Teaser Trailer

Netflix premiered a nearly 2-minute-long teaser clip during TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event in September 2021. In the footage, a family of four moves into a Victorian-era home as “Dream A Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. After some eery occurrences, the clip jumps ahead to the ‘80s where Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are looking for clues around the house.

“The world is full of obvious things, which nobody by any chance ever observes,” Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson explains in the clip, quoting Sherlock Holmes.