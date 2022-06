The Aftermath of Steve’s Injury

“Everybody’s always worried about Steve. I love it,” Matt told TVLine in June 2022. “We always have to beat Steve up somehow, so certainly the Demobats have done that job pretty well already this season.”

Ross, for his part, added, “It feels wrong to say ‘excited,’ but I’m excited that people are concerned. And they should be concerned going into the final two episodes [of season 4] — for everybody.”