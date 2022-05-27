The Reason for a Divide

After Volume 1 dropped, the Duffer brothers addressed the reason for splitting season 4 into separate installments.

“The original plan was to release it all at once again. But as we began turning over episodes, everyone began to feel the season was too big to be released in one batch — at nearly 13 hours, it is really more two seasons than one,” they told Variety in May 2022. “Episode 7 is as big as any season finale we’ve ever had, so it made sense to everyone involved to split the season there. Episode 7 really serves as the end of the second act — and we feel that our final act had enough meat on the bone to make up Volume 2.”

At the time, the writing duo noted that they weren’t expecting the wait for season 5 to be as long. “We always knew that season 4 was going to be the penultimate season, and that its ending would dovetail directly into Season 5. During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we outlined season 5 and pitched it to Netflix,” they added. “Don’t hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”