Hopper and Joyce’s Reassuring Kiss

After finally addressing their feelings for one another, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) found themselves in danger once again while trying to help their kids back home. Hopper’s plan to destroy the Demogorgons in the Russian prison — by using himself as bait — reminded Joyce of her late boyfriend Bob’s (Sean Astin) death in season 2.

The couple shared a kiss before the dangerous mission, which was an unscripted idea from Ryder and David.