Lucas’ Plea Amid Max’s Death

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) may have stopped Vecna before he killed Max, but the girl still suffered from severe damage to her limbs and eyes. Before Max (Sadie Sink) ultimately died in Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) arms (only to later be brought back to life by Eleven), her boyfriend begged his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) to help him save her.

Caleb added the line while filming the heartbreaking moment.