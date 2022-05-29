How Did He End Up in the Upside Down?

With Eleven’s assistance, adult Henry got access back to his powers, which he used to massacre every test subject at Hawkins Lab. Peter asked Eleven to join him in his next mission, but the duo instead ended up in standoff. Eleven was able to take down Peter, but in doing so she opened the original gate to the Upside Down. Peter became Vecna while Eleven took the blame for the killings in the lab — events which happened before season 1 of Stranger Things.