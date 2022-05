What Is His History With Eleven?

For Eleven, Peter was always the friendly orderly (Jamie Campbell Bower) who helped her figure out how to access her own powers. She later saw him tortured by Dr. Brenner as punishment for helping with her training.

Peter figured out a way to help Eleven escape the lab for good, but he couldn’t come with her because of a microchip embedded in his neck that controlled him. Eleven tried to help her new friend by removing the tracking device before their planned escape.