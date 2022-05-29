When Did He First Unlock His Powers?

While the rest of his family thought their new home was haunted, it was actually Henry channeling his supernatural powers. After Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) was brought in to help handle the suspicious situation, Henry decided to kill his mother and sister.

Henry spared his father so he would take the fall for the incident. Dr. Brenner, however, posed a problem for Henry when he took him to Hawkins Laboratories — making him the first test subject named 001. He later renamed himself Peter.

Before Eleven arrived at the lab, Peter’s powers were taken away from him and he was forced to work for Dr. Brenner.