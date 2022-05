Dustin Henderson

Throughout the season, Dustin is focused on helping Eddie [Joseph Quinn] after he is wrongfully accused of murder. He must figure out how to stop Vecna’s killing sprees when Max becomes one of his potential victims. Dustin is able to figure out that Vecna is opening up gates with every murder — which sends Steve [Joe Keery] and the others into the Upside Down.

With Erica’s [Priah Ferguson] help, Dustin is able to guide them back to Hawkins.