Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Eleven

During season 4, Eleven experiences issues at high school that escalate when Mike [Finn Wolfhard] comes to visit. She ends up harming one of the girls who is bullying her and is arrested for the assault. Sam Owens [Paul Reiser] helps her avoid juvie but asks for her help in dealing with the monster in Hawkins.

In an effort to get back her powers, Eleven has to work with Dr. Brenner again who explains that she needs to return to her memories of Hawkins Lab. Throughout part one, Eleven revisits different points in time at the lab until she realizes that she never killed anyone there. Instead, the friendly orderly named Peter used her to help him escape and he killed everyone.

He turns out to be Henry Creel, who became the first test subject in Hawkins Lab and then Vecna when he entered the Upside Down.