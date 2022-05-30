Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Jim Hopper

Throughout the season, viewers got to see flashbacks of how Hopper ended up surviving the explosion. He was found by Russian guards and immediately placed in a Russian labor camp.

Amid several attempts to escape, Hopper becomes friendly with a guard named Dmitri who promises to help him in exchange for money. Dmitri makes contact with Joyce and Murray, but he ends up arrested as well when other guards figured out that he helped Hopper.

The duo are forced to join a group of prisoners that are going to be fed to a Demogorgon. Fortunately, Hopper’s knowledge of the monster helps him and Dmitri survive until Joyce and Murray arrived.