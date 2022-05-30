Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Jonathan Byers

In season 4, Jonathan is struggling in his relationship with Nancy because he doesn’t want to tell her that he has different college plans. He is put in charge of Will, Mike and Eleven after Joyce heads to Alaska — but things take a turn. After Eleven’s arrest, Jonathan and the boys are not allowed to leave their home.

Their lives become at risk when the military decides that Eleven is the source behind the Hawkins killings. As a result, Jonathan enlists the help of his friend Argyle as they attempt to warn Eleven that she is in danger.