Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Lucas Sinclair

Since the time jump, Lucas [Caleb McLaughlin] decided he wanted to change his reputation in high school by joining the basketball team. This shift creates distance between Lucas and his friends. After Chrissy’s [Grace Van Dien] murder, Lucas joins Jason [Mason Dye] and the other jocks in trying to track down Eddie.

Lucas manages to escape Jason when he realizes they are posing a danger to Eddie and his friends. Amid his breakup with Max [Sadie Sink], Lucas tries to save her life and make her reconsider closing off after Billy’s [Dacre Montgomery] death. Lucas, Max, Dustin and Erica come together at the end of part one to help the others come back from the Upside Down.