Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Max Mayfield

Following Billy’s death, Max ends up moving with her mom after her stepfather leaves. Max pulls away from all of her friends and starts experiencing strange headaches — which she realizes is part of Vecna’s curse.

With the help of her friends, Max survives Vecna’s attempt to kill her by focusing on her favorite Kate Bush song. She briefly sees a manifestation of Billy which Vecna created to taunt her. After the near death experience, Max works with the others to find a way to kill Vecna.