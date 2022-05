Nancy Wheeler

While trying to take her mind off her issues with Jonathan, Nancy ends up involved in the recent murders in Hawkins. After her friend Fred is killed, Nancy realizes that it is another supernatural monster that is at fault.

Nancy and Robin [Maya Hawke] figure out the Creel murders prove Vecna was alive for several years. After following Steve into the Upside Down, Nancy ends up Vecna’s next potential victim and finds out that he is actually Henry Creel.