Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Steve Harrington

During season 4, Steve and Robin join Dustin and Max as they try to clear Eddie’s name. After rounding out their group with Nancy and Lucas, they all do research into Vecna in an attempt to save Max and the town.

While trying to find a gate to the Upside Down, Steve risks his life and gets pulled in. He narrowly avoids getting killed off by the monsters. At the end of part one, Steve is still in the Upside Down when he helps Nancy leave first — only for her to end up under Vecna’s spell.