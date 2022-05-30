Where Does Each ‘Stranger Things’ Character End Up at the End of Season 4?

Vecna

Season 4 introduces the audience to the newest villain in the Upside Down. Vecna kills three people in Hawkins, Indiana, while Eddie takes the blame because he was at two different murder scenes. Even though Vecna isn’t able to claim Max as a victim, he gets Nancy under his spell in the final moments of part one.

Through flashbacks, Vecna’s identity is revealed to be Henry Creel. As a young boy, Henry developed powers that he then used to murder his sister and mother. He made his father take the blame, but Dr. Brenner still took him to Hawkins Lab to test him. He later renamed himself Peter. Eleven discovers Peter’s true identity after she helps him escape the lab — only for him to murder all the test subjects.

Peter gets banished to the Upside Down and becomes Vecna after a showdown with Eleven.