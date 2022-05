Will Byers

After reuniting with Mike in California, Will and the rest of the group end up on the run. Their attempts to track down Eleven lead them to Dustin’s [Gaten Matarazzo] girlfriend Suzie, [Gabriella Pizzolo] who helps them track down where the Nina Project is located.

Will, Jonathan [Charlie Heaton], Mike and Argyle [Eduardo Franco] plan to head there to warn Sam Owens that Eleven’s life is in danger.