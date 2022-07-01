Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Hopper and Joyce

Status: Endgame Confirmed

After seemingly watching Hopper die at the end of season 3, a mysterious note made Joyce reconsider what actually happened at Starcourt Mall. With Murray’s help, Joyce flew to Alaska to help free Hopper. Her plans, however, quickly took a turn and they ended up in the Russian labor camp where Hopper was held hostage. Murray and Joyce found a way to infiltrate the prison — and she shared a romantic hug with Hopper.

During Volume 2, Hopper and Joyce dance around their feelings for one another until they finally share a steamy kiss. They try to escape Russia, but then change course when they realize their kids need help. Hopper and Joyce kill the Demagorgan monsters before returning home to Hawkins as a couple.