Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Max and Lucas

Status: Star-crossed Lovers

Season 4 started out with Max and Lucas no longer together. Following Billy’s death, Max broke ties with Lucas amid personal struggles in her life. The murders in Hawkins bring the exes back together — with Lucas stopping at nothing to help Max.

In the second installment, Max and Lucas solidify their future together as she risks her life to stop Vecna. Their plans for a date after the battle is over hit a snag when Vecna kills Max. She dies in Lucas’ arms, but Eleven is secretly able to bring her back to life. Max isn’t in the clear, however, because she doesn’t wake up as Lucas watches over her in the hospital. Eleven’s attempts to contact Max fail because she can’t locate her friend’s consciousness.