Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Mike and Eleven

Status: Smooth Sailing

Following Eleven’s move to California, the pair stayed in touch by writing letters to one another. Mike’s visit, however, revealed that Eleven lied to him about her life by pretending to have friends instead of admitting that she was getting bullied. During a fight, Eleven called her boyfriend out for no longer saying he loves her. Amid their separation, Mike tried to find a way to warn Eleven about the dangers heading her way while she worked to regain her powers.

In the second installment, Mike is able to track down Eleven as she escapes the military in Nevada. Amid their reunion, Mike and Eleven shift their focus to helping their people in Hawkins. As Eleven’s fight with Vecna worsens, Mike reminds his girlfriend how much he loves her — which restores her strength. The pair end the season back together in Hawkins.