Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Nancy and Jonathan

Status: Trouble in Paradise

During the first half of Season 4, Nancy and Jonathan were not on the same page about their relationship. After making plans to attend Emerson together, Jonathan secretly applied (and got accepted) to a local community college without telling Nancy. His girlfriend, for her part, felt Jonathan pulling away but couldn’t figure out why. In her boyfriend’s absence, Nancy found herself growing closer to her ex Steve.

Even though Nancy and Steve ignore their feelings, Jonathan’s return doesn’t solve everything. Nancy and Jonathan can’t address their issues, which leaves their future up in the air.