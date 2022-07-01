Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Nancy and Steve

Status: Hope on the Horizon

Years after their split, Vecna’s murder spree started to bring Nancy and Steve back together as they tried to take down the monster. Even though Nancy was still figuring out where she stands with Jonathan, her chemistry with Steve started to heat back up again.

As they are about to face off with Vecna in Volume 2, Steve tells Nancy about his dream of having a big family. He later makes it clear that he always sees her in his future. The twosome don’t fully work through their growing feelings — but Nancy’s unclear future with Jonathan seemingly leaves the door open for her and Steve.