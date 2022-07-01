Where Each ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Stands at the End of Season 4

Will and Mike

Status: It’s Complicated

During season 4, Will’s personal life was slowly teased as he internally dealt with some issues. Eleven hinted that Will had a crush on someone ahead of Mike’s visit, which was later solidified by the painting he made for his childhood best friend.

Will shows Mike the painting in Volume 2, which depicts their friend group going into battle. As Will emphasizes how he made Mike the heart, his brother Jonathan seems to pick up on his younger brother’s feelings for his longtime friend. Will doesn’t vocalize his love in full but receives support from his older sibling for the future.