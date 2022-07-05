How Long Will It Be?

“I think we’re aiming for eight episodes again. We don’t want it to be 13 hours. We’re aiming for more like 10 hours or something,” Matt told Collider in July 2022. “I think it’s going to be longer than season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don’t think it’s going to be as long as Season 4.”

At the time, Ross noted the writers room will start up shortly after season 4 debuted the second installment. “I know that the writer’s room is going to start in that first week of August,” he added.

David Harbour, for his part, pointed out that fans will still have a long wait to go. “I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully, it’ll be this year,” he told British GQ. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”