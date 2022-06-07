Is There a Story Already Planned for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

In May 2022, director Shawn Levy discussed the process of being clued into the show’s conclusion by the Duffer Brothers.

“No one is winging it. Honestly, I think that the Duffer Brothers have [an idea of how the show end] and they have teased it for me over the past six and a half years. But they keep things very private amongst themselves until it is fully formed,” Levy exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere for Stranger Things season 4. “Then they bring it to me and then we take the next steps. It is very, very clear now and it became clear for a while now that we have one season more that feels worth it and reliably amazing.”

At the time, the director praised the hard work that goes into making Stranger Things. “We don’t want to be one of those shows that outstays its welcome and is flailing while it searches for a way to stick the landing,” he added. “We really want to stick the landing. I feel like we have been able to do that every season and we also want to do it for the series.”