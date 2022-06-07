What Is the Inspiration Behind Season 5?

“The final few [episodes of the show] are going to be more like a Return of the Jedi. Not tonally, but just in terms of — They’re going from the beginning,” Matt told The Wrap in May 2022. “There’s going to be less ramp up. And I think people will understand what I’m talking about when they see the end of season 4. It’s like, we’re just going.”

Ross pointed out that there wouldn’t be the same story structure, adding, “There’s a lot of build-up and set-up [each season], and season 5 is just going to be pedal to the metal from the opening scene. At least that’s what I remember from the outline.”