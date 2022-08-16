What Will Lucas and Max’s Relationship Look Like?

“She’s definitely not able to make it to the movie date on Friday. A lot is up in the air,” the Fear Street star told W Magazine in August 2022 about her character’s romantic future. “But after this whole experience, she’s probably learned a lot about the value of keeping people close in her life. We see a little glimpse of that in episode 9, when she agrees to the movie date.”

Sink added: “It feels like she’s ready to let people back into her life, heal, and move on from everything. Sadly, that was interrupted. But I would like to see her go further with that and be in a place where she’s fully herself again.”