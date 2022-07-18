Will Papa Be Back?

After seemingly dying in season 1, Dr. Brenner, a.k.a. Papa (Matthew Modine), made a surprise return in season 4. Papa died again, but you never know with Stranger Things — and Modine hopes the Duffer Brothers will find a way for him to come back a second time. Asked by Vulture if he would say Dr. Brenner is dead, the actor replied, “No, I wouldn’t. Because I wouldn’t want him to be dead.” He added, “I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I love the Duffers. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I can’t wait to work with [Millie Bobby Brown] again.”