Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Answer Every Question?

For Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, the final season of Stranger Things is all about wrapping loose story lines up. “I definitely want to see closure for the whole series. Hopefully at the end of season 5, I want to see closure and the whole situation being resolved,” she told Us in May 2022. “I don’t want it to end on a very traumatic situation like the past seasons have. I want it to be that we defeated the monster and we won over it.”