Will There Be New Characters?

The Duffer brothers explained that there likely wouldn’t be many newbies in Hawkins for the final season.

“We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5,” Matt told IndieWire in August 2022. “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Ross, for his part, added: “Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative. We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.”