How Involved Will the Duffer Brothers Be?

“So we have an idea but the idea is to ultimately pass the baton to someone else who is hopefully talented and passionate. Even the idea of Ross and I doing a pilot and then leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You need to be there from the beginning to the end. We need to find a partner to help us with that,” Matt explained during an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in July 2022. “I don’t want to do another decade in the Stranger Things universe. [But] we do want to be very involved.”